ROYAL CITY - A state appeals court has upheld a Grant County court decision to allow a man to withdraw his guilty plea in connection to a 2015 workplace shooting in Royal City that left one coworker dead and another injured.
Eduardo Ibarra Valencia, initially charged with with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, reached a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in the November 2015 shooting at Callahan Manufacturing.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend a total sentence of 20 years in prison, including 60 month firearm enhancements for each count. Grant County Superior Court Judge John Knodell imposed an exceptional sentence of 579.5 months, just over 48 years, in prison. The sentence also included 240 months for two firearm enhancements, which Knodell erred in imposing as each of the two firearm enhancements should have carried a mandatory 60-months, not 120 months, according to court records.
Knodell later ruled Ibarra Valencia was sentenced under the wrong offender score of two. An amended presentence investigation report showed Ibarra Valencia should have an offender score of zero. Under an offender score of 2, the standard sentencing range for the murder count was 144-244 months and 108-183 months for attempted murder, both carrying 60 months for firearm enhancements. With an offender score of zero, the range for murder drops to 123-220 and 92.25-165 for attempted murder.
Ibarra Valencia previously claimed he would have gone to trial if he had known is offender score was zero. His attorney had also pushed for an insanity plea, which was rejected by Knodell.
Prosecutors filed a motion to amend the prison sentence but Ibarra Valencia moved to withdraw his guilty plea prior to the hearing. In November 2018, Judge Knodell ordered Ibarra Valencia’s guilty plea withdrawn and vacated his sentence.
The prosecutor's office sought an appeal of the decision, arguing Ibarra Valencia’s motion to withdraw his plea was made after sentencing. State appeals court justices disagreed.
“The veteran trial judge recognized that Mr. Ibarra Valencia’s motion was made in an unusual context,” appeals court records state. “While a sentencing had taken place, errors in the sentence were immediately recognized and the state had made an unopposed, pending motion to amend the judgement and sentence.”
Ibarra Valencia will now head to trial on the original charges. A trial date has not been set. Ibarra Valencia is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Joe Rodriguez, and shooting and injuring a 54-year-old man at the Royal City business.
The shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras and Ibarra Valencia allegedly admitted to wife he had just shot someone following the incident.
The video reportedly shows Ibarra Valencia walk to the front of a truck in the business shop, where he opened fire on Rodriguez. He then allegedly shot the second man twice in the back and once in the arm before fleeing.
(9) comments
Great example of our broken justice system
It is a broken system when a human murders another human, but they can appeal the sentencing after the admission of guilt in the purposeful act of murder. Where is the victims' appeal to being dead for too long? This guy got less than he deserved, he should just be happy that he never swang from a rope!
In my opinion, this is why the death penalty should still exist.
What? The Justice System can't get there job done appropriately and all you have is this is why we need a death penalty, Keep posting ignorance @JohnQPublic.
Damn straight!
Since he only appealed based on the fact that he wasn't told he had an offender score of zero, his original guilty plea should be entered into evidence at his re-trial. Hope he gets more time now.
Damn straight!
He deserved more time than he got initially. I hope they put him down even harder this time!
