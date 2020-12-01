SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld an Ephrata man’s conviction and nearly five-year prison sentence in connection to an assault of two police officers in 2019.
A jury found Wayne Symmonds guilty of two counts of third degree assault of a law enforcement officer and one count each of second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Symmonds, a registered sex offender, had 18 previous felony convictions prior to the 2019 trial.
Symmonds appealed, arguing the state failed to schedule a pretrial hearing when it later presented testimony from law enforcement and the state violated orders when officers used the words “assault” and “trespass” during testimony.
The state appeals court agreed with Symmonds that the trial court should have scheduled the pretrial hearing, but found no prejudice, according to court records. The appeals court also ruled the state did not violate orders during trial.
Ephrata police responded June 8, 2019 to a trespassing in progress at the Conoco gas station at the corner of Basin Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest and located Symmonds, previously trespassed from the business, sitting on the ledge of a front window to the store, according to Ephrata police.
Symmonds refused to leave and attempted to walk inside the store when he was stopped by an officer. During a struggle, Symmonds was able to get his left hand free and began punching the officer. A second officer pulled on Symmonds’ arm and Symmonds stumbled and fell to the ground.
Symmonds continued to struggle with the officers. A Taser was deployed after Symmonds grabbed one officer’s crotch and squeezed, according to court records. Officers say the Taser had no affect and a Taser was deployed a second time and Symmonds was taken into custody.
(2) comments
should be out in a few..time to think about grabbing no no areas
Tough old prick
