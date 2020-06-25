SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld a 2017 conviction and 55-year sentence against an Ephrata man found guilty of killing his 82-year-old landlord.
Following a mistrial in the first trial, Chad Bennett was convicted in a second trial of second-degree murder and was given an exceptional sentence of 660 months in prison in the killing of Lucille Moore in her Ephrata home in 2014. Bennett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing and called the case a “witch hunt,” adding the trial “was anything but fair or just.”
Bennett appealed, arguing the trial court erred by denying his motion to dismiss for governmental mismanagement by excluding “other suspect” evidence, and by imposing an exceptional sentence. He also argued prosecutorial misconduct during closing argument.
In arguing for government misconduct, Bennett claimed prosecutors suppressed evidence by withholding jail call recordings and belated DNA testing of a blood-soaked shirt. Appellate court justices disagreed, arguing prosecutors promptly disclosed the recording to Bennett once the calls were reviewed in 2016. The justices also ruled that “even though the state had the blood-soaked shirt since September 2014, Bustamante (Bennett’s defense attorney) had favored testing in June 2016 because he believed the results would be exculpatory. It is apparent that Bennett rolled the dice, gaming that the test results would be exculpatory.” Test results showed Bennett’s DNA was on Moore’s blood-soaked shirt, according to court records.
Bennet also argued he should have been allowed to present evidence and argue that other “suspects” committed the murder. During a hearing, Bennett’s attorney argued other suspects could be involved because of unidentified footprints at the scene and the DNA of two other unknown men beside’s Bennett’s being present on a pillow in Moore’s home and on her shirt. Appellate court judges again disagreed, ruling the “other suspects” evidence “failed to present a combination of facts or circumstances that points to a non speculative link between his proffered other suspects and the crime.”
“The (other suspects) evidence was so speculative and clearly inadmissible under applicable evidentiary standards that its admission would have disrupted the fairness of the fact-finding process,” the justices continued.
According to court records, Bennett visited Moore’s home three times on Sept. 7, 2014, the day she was killed. It was sometime during those visits Bennett murdered Moore by stabbing her multiple times and cutting her throat.
Her body was discovered on the kitchen floor, with a pillow covering her face, by a neighbor the next day.
Bennett’s DNA was found on a cigarette butt in the home, on the pillow covering Moore’s face and on her shirt, and in a blood swipe on a cabinet door in the kitchen. During testimony, Bennett said when he signed the rental lease at Moore’s home, he had a tickle in his throat and went into her kitchen for a glass of water, coughing five or six times.
Prosecutors argued during trial Bennett killed Moore because he was unable to pay the more than $900 for his rent and the remainder of his security deposit and faced eviction, a claim Bennett denied.
The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office introduced new evidence during the second trial, which included telephone recordings between Bennett and his wife, where prosecutors say Bennett used the personal identification number of other inmates because the phone calls “won’t come back to me,” Bennett says during one conversation, according to court records.
In that same conversation, the prosecutor’s office argues Bennett discusses destroying possible evidence, including blood on a knife. Bennett tells his wife to clean an “item,” instructing her to bleach it and run it through the dishwasher.
