SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld the conviction and life-sentence against a man who fatally shot a 31-year-old Quincy woman in 2016.
Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez was convicted of first-degree murder with special allegations of armed with a firearm, kidnapping and drive-by shooting; assault in the first degree while armed; kidnapping in the first degree while armed and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tapia Rodriguez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Tapia Rodriguez appealed both his convictions and life-sentence.
On Dec. 22, 2016, the body of 31-year-old Jill Marie Sundberg was found along the Old Vantage Highway near Quincy. She had been shot multiple times in an execution-style murder, according to court records.
Deputies reportedly found 13 .40 caliber shell casings at the scene.
Tapia Rodriguez and two other men were contacted Jan. 9 at the Shady Tree RV Park on state Route 283, the same trailer park where Sundberg lived. A woman told deputies she arrived at a trailer the night of Dec. 21 and the three men, along with the victim and three other men, showed up. She claimed Tapia Rodriguez was drunk and being aggressive so her and another woman left.
One man at the trailer later told investigators Tapia Rodriguez and Sundberg started arguing the night of Dec. 21. The witness said he was told by Tapia Rodriguez to start his SUV.
Tapia Rodriguez then told the witness “it was time to go,” as he noticed one of the other men forcing the victim into the SUV, according to the police report.
The group left in the SUV and headed to the Old Vantage Highway, stopping and getting out at a rest area along the road where Tapia Rodriguez killed Sundberg.
The group then returned to the SUV and fled, stopping at a gas station on the way back to purchase beer.
In his appeal, Tapia Rodriguez raised eight arguments, including that the trial court violated his constitutional right against double jeopardy, which the state appeals court ruled did not apply. Tapia Rodriguez also argued there was insufficient evidence to support the kidnapping aggravator, his counsel was ineffective on several instances, the trial court erred when denying a motion for a change of venue, the trial court erred by admitting cellphone information, the trial court erred by admitting a witness’ sworn statement, there was insufficient evidence to support deliberate cruelty, and cumulative error deprived him of a fair trial.
The state appeals court disagreed with all eight arguments made by Tapia Rodriguez, upholding his life-in-prison sentence and convictions.
Tapia Rodriguez is also serving a second sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of a 28-year-old man near Royal City on Dec. 9, 2016, about two weeks before Sundberg was found dead.
(3) comments
Could we hear the news about Nation wide U.S. election voter fraud and outside invention of Chinese hacking software instead or is it still being censored by the C.C.P.?
Hey was he in this country illegally? I forgot.
Hey was he in this country illegally? I forgot.
