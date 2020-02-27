SPOKANE - A state appeals court has upheld a jury verdict that led to a $1.2 million award for three siblings hurt in a 2012 Quincy School District bus crash.
A lawsuit was filed by the Rookstools in 2013 against the Quincy School District and school district employee Donna Eaton. Court records show Eaton was driving a school bus March 12, 2012 along state Route 281 when she reportedly fell asleep and lost control of the bus.
The bus went off the road and rolled into the ditch. Of the 39 students on bus, ranging from kindergartners to high schoolers, 36 had some sort of injury, mostly minor. At least six students were hospitalized, including the Rookstool kids.
Most students previously received settlements offered by the Quincy School District.
Following a trial in 2017 in Grant County Superior Court, a jury awarded $1.2 million to the Rookstool family.
The Quincy School District appealed the verdict, arguing that it was entitled to a new trial due to misconduct of opposing counsel in closing argument by introducing new evidence. The state appeals court agreed that misconduct occurred but the school district did not show it was prejudiced.
“The trial court believed that the jury reached its verdict based on expert testimony and did not believe that the damages were the result of improper conduct,” court records state.
The school district does not plan to further appeal the decision.
(2) comments
Who pays the $1.2 million? Donna Eaton, the taxpayers, or the school district's insurance company?
I believe that would be the district's insurance carrier? Help me on this one.
