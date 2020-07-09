WASHINGTON, D.C. - Apple and potato producers are now eligible for direct payments after adjustments were made to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Sonny Perdue announced the adjustments to the program on Thursday.
“Applies and potatoes are two huge economic drivers for Washington state, and our producers have experienced significant damages,” stated U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA. “Thank you, Secretary Perdue, for listening to our concerns, making these adjustments, and prioritizing America’s agriculture industry during these difficult times."
The list of commodities originally eligible for CFAP payments focused on industries experiencing significant losses prior to April 15 — apples and potatoes, two of the state’s largest commodities and exports, were not included. USDA’s adjustments on Thursday ensures apple and potato producers are eligible for direct payments.
On July 7, Newhouse and Sen. Maria Cantwell led a state congressional delegation in a letter calling for support of Washington’s specialty crops, including apples and potatoes, the CFAP.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was created as a result of the CARES Act relief package signed into law in March to provide direct relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(1) comment
I love potatoes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.