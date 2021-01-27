MOSES LAKE - Due to an overwhelming response from local residents, a mass vaccination event set for Saturday in Moses Lake is full.
Samaritan Healthcare, the Grant County Health District and members of the Grant County Vaccine Taskforce have partnered for the event at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The drive-thru vaccine site is offering 1,000 vaccination appointments to people who qualify under the state’s Phase 1A or 1B.
“Appointments for the Saturday event opened on Monday morning at 8 a.m., and were offered to the general public calling into the Samaritan COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing line,” health district officials said. People who do not have a scheduled appointment for the event will be turned away. Everyone scheduled for Saturday’s event will be automatically scheduled for second-dose shots on Saturday, Feb. 20.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Grant County Vaccine Taskforce to bring a large-scale vaccination event to our community,” stated Theresa Adkinson, administrator for the health district. “While we know there is more demand than vaccine available at this time, we encourage local residents that currently qualify to continue discussing all vaccine options with the primary care provider.”
Samaritan Healthcare also offers drive-thru vaccinations Monday through Friday at the Samaritan Clinic on South Pioneer Way. To schedule an appointment, call 509-764-3335 or visit www.samaritanhealthcare.com/covid19-vaccine.
Under the state guidelines, vaccines are currently available for anyone over age 65, and those over 50 who live in a multigenerational household. Health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and other workers in health settings are also eligible.
The Grant County Vaccine Taskforce is looking to host mass vaccination events in Moses Lake every three weeks, or as the regional vaccine supply allows. Events also also ben planned in Grand Coulee on Feb. 5 and Quincy on Feb. 6.