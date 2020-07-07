As expected, unemployment rates are noticeably higher year-over-year thanks to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
According to labor data released by Washington’s Employment Security Department, Chelan and Douglas counties appear to have had the most job loss during the pandemic. March 2020 unemployment rate for the two-county area matched April’s jobless rate in 2019 at 5.4%. In April, those without work climbed to 15.8% and down to 14.3% in May. May 2019 unemployment sat at 5%.
In Grant County, 7% of the workforce were without jobs in March 2020 and 12.6% weren’t at work in April and a 12.4% jobless rate was reported in May.
Kittitas County had unemployment rates of 15.9% in April and 14.3% in May.
Adams County’s rate was the lowest out of all the previously mentioned areas with a jobless percentage of 9.1% in April and 12.2% in May.
Sectors that contributed to significant employment declines statewide includes: goods producing, construction, engineering, trade/transportation, retail (with clothing and clothing accessory taking the biggest hit), air transportation, ambulatory health services, social assistance and food services.
Good job, Inslee. You really killed the American dream. Maybe he's a russian puppet too.
Quick get your mask on.
That'll protect you.
