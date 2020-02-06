EPHRATA - Because of fiber internet, a Washington D.C. entrepreneur says “’super workers' in robotic suits, reverse aging, digital pills and flying cars” will be possible.
Adam Zuckerman is a futurist who makes predictions based on current trends in technology. Zuckerman recently spoke about his work at Fiber Connect in Orlando. With society becoming increasingly digital and connected, Zuckerman says broadband is the catalyst for furthering technology and society.
Zuckerman says a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is upon us because of fiber and “the future of everything will be powered by data and information.”
According to the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), 90% of the world’s data was created in the last two years. FBA suggests that modern-day fiber will be able to foster things like “5G connectivity, Smart Cities, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR gaming, brain-computer interfaces, biometric clothes, blockchain-supported applications and more.
FBA says all of the aforementioned technologies will require fiber broadband networks that support massive, instantaneous, low latency data flow.
Locally, in Grant County, Grant County's Public Utility District has built a fiber backbone allowing for an open access network to be tapped into by internet service providers like iFIBER Communications.
(1) comment
Good luck with that BS. Stuff still has to get mined out of the ground or grown on trees. Flying cars my backside. Imagine some of these local drivers, but in the air. Scary, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.