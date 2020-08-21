You might be surprised about your socio-economic standing depending on where you live in eastern Washington. iFIBER ONE News found an interface through Pew Research Center using 2018 data that initial shows the percentage of residents in what's considered to be the 'upper,' 'middle,' and 'lower' class in the Wenatchee Valley, which has a cost-of-living index of 100.8. The research tool also calculates socio-economic info based on the cost-of-living (94.9 on index) in the Yakima metro area which is closer to the Moses Lake metro area (85.3 on index).
The calculator takes your household income and adjusts it for the size of your household. The income is revised upward for households that are below average in size and downward for those of above average size. This way, each household’s income is made equivalent to the income of a three-person household (the whole number nearest to the average size of a U.S. household, which was 2.5 in 2018).
Pew Research Center does not store or share any of the information you enter.
