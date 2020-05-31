MOSES LAKE - About 60 chickens were killed in a structure fire Sunday afternoon in the Mae Valley area near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 firefighters were dispatched about 4 p.m. to a structure fire the 1200 block of Road D Northeast and arrived to find a 40-foot by 40-foot pole building ablaze, according to Capt. Travis Svilar.
Svilar said the building was a total loss and about five dozen chickens died.
The cause of the fire appears to be an electrical issue, Svilar said.
No other structures were damaged and no injuries reported. About 20 firefighters responded to the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.