WENATCHEE - Police partnered with staff from the Chelan County Jail, Catholic Charities, and city staff to clear out the homeless camp on Worthen Street in Wenatchee on Monday. The city has been fielding complaints from people upset with debris and dilapidated-looking vehicles situated along the street. Police say a person responsible for the mess along Worthen Street has been arrested. Prior to the clean up, the city fielded many complaints from angry residents fed up with the ‘eye sore’ on Worthen Street, but state laws protecting the homeless makes it difficult to remedy the situation seen in Wenatchee.
“These types of encampments are not what the community wants to see. We hear you loud and clear. Just know, we understand your concerns and anger. However, we cannot break the law to enforce something without invalidating everything else we do. Today, we took action that may or may not be able to be repeated. The arrest may or may not result in any sort of penalty from the court. Please understand the limits placed upon us. None of these limits are local or within local control. We may eventually figure out some direct solutions again. Case law may turn back more in favor of what most of the community actually wants. For now, please be patient with us as we work through these situations one at a time and try to keep our community the safe, wonderful place it truly is,” Wenatchee Police stated on its Facebook page.
Police say state law prevents the city from taking immediate action on homeless camps without a designated shelter, which the city of Wenatchee does not have at this time. Also, vehicles that people live in cannot be disposed of, because state law classifies them as residences which are protected under certain mandates.
