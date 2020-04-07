QUINCY - The fuel industry is apparently time traveling back to 1993, according to petroleum analysts. That’s the last time we saw fuel demand this low, according to Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com. DeHaan says the coronavirus crisis is crushing demand. Fuel analysts say between Jan. 1 and March 1 of 2020 in the U.S., demand for fuel fell 51%.
According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest fuel in the Chelan-Douglas-Grant county area can be found in Quincy, where the lowest fuel prices range from $1.37 to $1.57 as of Tuesday, April 7.
In Washington state, the rock bottom prices of unleaded per gallon are posted at a couple of stations in Cle Elum with a price of $1.29 per gallon of unleaded gas. As of this week, the national average price of gas is $1.92.
As of today, Wisconsin has the lowest average price per gallon with its cheapest price for unleaded fuel being at 95 cents per gallon.
(5) comments
Lol I'm with you Baseman!!
Even free gas would not make me visit the Grant County COVID-19 champs.
yea i hear that !! when i go tru that place to east wenatchee, the trucks vents are closed-windows up tight. the 15 bucks of gas was bought here in ephrata-where i live-- the bike gas? its from a engine builder in moses- sells it bulk-sunoco 112 leaded. the sweet stuff-- 85 bucks to fill my own steel 5 gallon can-s i am stocked up -several cans here-full. this is a fast burning gas- used in modded high compression 2 cycle engines. 2 strokes- brraapp !! no valve bangers in my garage-
myself-- got 1,400.00 worth of money orders tuesday am- bought 15 bucks of non ethnol gas. came home filled mo-s out.- home-rig incurance-property taxes, watersewergarbage bill- electric bill -paid in full-early. came home, geared up found a decently rough flood runoff area with decent sized rocks-picked my way tru this 2 times- 2 hours. used the trials bike. came home and ate.- be heading up into the woods soon -undevloped nasty narly trails-the GOOD STUFF. totally alone. social distancing at its best!! nice spelling huh??
I'm just going to let my car idle in the driveway since we can't go anywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.