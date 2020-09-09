As of Wednesday morning, converging fires known as the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County and the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County have darkened over 337,000 acres.
That figure is higher than the 256,000 acres of land that was decimated by the Carlton Complex Fires in Okanogan County in 2014 The Carlton Complex Fire destroyed 353 homes.
The now 163,000-acre Cold Springs Canyon Fire started near Omak at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 and the 174,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire was sparked by the Cold Springs Canyon blaze just before 4 a.m. on Monday, September 7.
Despite the moderate fire activity on the Pearl Hill Fire, crews have managed to contain 10% of the blaze. Most of the containment is along the south-most portion spanning State Route 2; other portions of containment stretch across the eastern and western portions of the fire. Firefighters expected to fully contain the fire by the end of the day on Monday, Sept. 14.
The most active portion of the fire remains just northwest of Bridgeport where most of the growth was seen in the overnight through Wednesday morning.
Emergency officials still don’t have a full tally of homes and buildings lost.
As for the Cold Springs Canyon Fire, growth has significantly slowed down, but the blaze remains 0% contained.
The northeastern portion of the blaze near Hailey Springs and Lake Omak is the most active part of the fire.
Crews plan to use highways as containment barriers for the blaze in the coming days.
The official tally of homes lost has yet to be confirmed, but it is known that at least 20 homes have perished in that blaze.
