EPHRATA - Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Results from the saliva tests offered at Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are typically returned within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.
To get a test, customers can visit scheduletest.com to fill out a short questionnaire and request a test. The Safeway or Albertsons pharmacist will authenticate the information and order the test. The customer is then contacted for payment. Currently, the two pharmacies are unable to directly bill insurance, making the $139.99 cost of the test out of pocket. Customers may be able to submit the receipt to their insurance companies for reimbursement.
The customer is then notified their test kit is ready to pick up or was shipped. The test comes with a prepaid next-day shipping envelope to send back.
Test results are returned via email or text messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.