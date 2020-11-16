RITZVILLE - The Grant County Health District is urging attendees of a large wedding held near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people who attended tested positive for the virus.
The health district is also asking anyone who attended the wedding to self-quarantine through Nov. 21. More than 300 people, from many communities, attended the event. As of Monday, 17 attendees from Grant County have tested positive. Two attendees have also been linked to two more outbreaks since.
“We are very thankful to those attendees who have gone in for testing and are staying home,” stated health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson. “This helps protect their friends, coworkers, and communities from the illness.”
Under state guidelines, wedding ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people and beginning Monday, indoor receptions or similar gathers are prohibited.
“GCHD recommends that anyone who attends a large event seek testing 5-7 days after the event, or sooner if symptoms develop,” health district officials added.
Maggot super-spreaders should have their assets seized and used to pay for business damages. Oh, am I talking out my *ss? Just trying to fit in.
Really...smh
