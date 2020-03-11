OLYMPIA - The message to Governor Jay Inslee was loud and clear at a rally on Wednesday at the Capitol in Olympia… veto the sex-ed bill.
Several members of the State Senate Republican Caucus spoke.
They voted against the bill that forces school districts to adopt controversial sex-ed curriculum.
Senators Sharon Brown, Jim Honeyford, Mike Padden, Randi Becker, Judy Warnick and Keith Wagoner had a simple message.
Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler and Senator Tim Sheldon, a Democrat who caucuses with Republicans addressed the crowd.
Senator Shelly Short says she and her colleagues did what they could to fight the measure and Senator Phil Fortunato gave those gathered a simple instruction.
Senators Ron Muzzall, Steve O’Ban, Doug Ericksen, Ann Rivers and Linda Wilson say the sex-ed bill passed by the legislature is an affront to parents.
Oh my! Another one of those Republican-authored pieces that gets printed with no questions asked. And y'all are talking about the left-leaning tendencies of Ifiber. Was the message "loud and clear?" Sounds like a TINY minority of lawmakers spoke out against a bill that is quite popular in the liberal State of Washington.
What was your complaint about?
They reported on a rally by state republican lawmakers supporting the wishes of their constituents. I contacted my Reps and Senator asking them to fight the "sex ed" bill and am glad that they had the rally.
It's news and worth reporting.
Apparently my complaint worked. If you look at the story now, you'll see there's a shared byline. The second name listed is the Republican party public information officer. That explains why the opening lines are so biased. The story is definitely newsworthy. It's the biased tone that I objected to.
Biased tone?
Meaning you thought there was liberal support for the rally? It was a Republican rally.
