ELLENSBURG - A murder warrant for the capture of Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez has been obtained by law enforcement for the killing of Ian Eclkes of Kent.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is still on the run in the Mineral Springs area as multiple agencies continue to search for him. Forensic and circumstantial evidence found in Eckles’ vehicle led law enforcement to believe he was the victim of homicide.
Local, state, and federal agencies are now involved in the search for the dangerous fugitive who is believed to be armed. In the coming days, including this weekend, the sheriff’s office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies, will continue to search for Alcantara-Gonzalez.
Multiple U.S. Forest Service Roads in the area will be closed, including all roads off Highway 97 between Liberty Road and Forest Service Road 9714 or Iron Creek, and access points to this area from the Teanaway ridge.
