WATERVILLE - For safety reasons, authorities are delaying the search for possible human remains left behind by an intense fire at a historical building in downtown Waterville Thursday evening.
Fire officials suspect the blaze at Kopey’s Garage claimed the life of an elderly man who owned the building. However, that man is confirmed to be missing due to the fact that he has not been located, dead or alive. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says it will be a couple of days before investigators begin to comb through the rubble due to the compromised structural integrity of what remains of the building.
The 120-year-old structure is comprised of brick and heavy timber. Portions of the building collapsed during the fire leaving large sections of brick walls standing. Highway 2 through Waterville will remain closed until dangerous building debris is removed. We’ll have more details as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.