ELLENSBURG - With a dangerous murder suspect still at large, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office officials, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources have issued orders for the temporary closure of new and expanded areas of concern in the ongoing search for Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez.
The coordinated closure includes all Forest Service lands west of Highway 97 to the edge of the Teanaway Community Forest (in red on the attached map), and the portion of the Teanaway Community Forest on the east side of Teanaway Road and North Fork Teanaway Road (in black on the attached map). North Fork Teanaway Road is also closed near Milepost 9, eliminating access to recreational lands and facilities north of that point, including 29 Pines Campground.
Additional closures on the east side of Highway 97 include the Liberty Campground off Liberty Road and Swauk Campground off Highway 97. The emergency closure order extends through June 15.
The expansive closures are an indication that there is a serious threat to public safety. Authorities are actively notifying residents about the situation and are being asked to lock their doors and vehicles, secure their property, and maintain heightened alertness.
The sheriff’s office says it’s committed to apprehending this dangerous suspect and finding Ian Eckles, whose disappearance around May 17 began this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.