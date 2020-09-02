COULEE CITY - Grant County Sheriff’s officials are still sifting through the dark abyss below the surface of Banks Lake in hopes of finding the body of a man who disappeared after jumping into the water near Coulee City on Sunday.
The search for the western Washington man began Sunday evening after he was reported missing at 3 p.m. that day. Sheriff’s deputies say the man vanished after jumping from a stationary boat into the lake northwest of Coulee City.
Grant County Chief Deputy Derek Gregg says divers and drones have been used to search for human remains. A plane will be brought in on Thursday to look for the body. Divers have been searching as deep as 85 feet in attempt to find a corpse. The surface area of the search is roughly a half square mile.
