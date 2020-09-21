BASIN CITY - Located just south of Othello, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say the Basin City Women, Infants, Children (WIC) building has extensive damage after a car drove into its doors sometime in the overnight between Sunday and Monday.
WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.
The Basin City WIC building is situated off Road 170. Franklin County Sheriff’s official ask anyone with information to call their office at 509-545-3501 or contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.
The WIC location will be temporarily closed until further notice. Anyone who is in need of WIC service that gets it from that particular location can contact WIC by phone at 509-269-4115 or call 509-430-5895.
(4) comments
Like the idiotic pickup-truck “patriots” who damaged this building in a rage against “socialism,” Trump’s supporters fall mostly into four general categories:
Basically decent people who have been brainwashed by Faux News and similar propaganda mills to believe that moderate Democrats are “Marxists,” “communists,” “radical socialists,” “far-left liberals,” etc. These people are, in effect, afraid of non-existent monsters under the bed and vote for Trump, not because they like or admire him, but because they do not understand reality.
White supremacists and other racists who understand that when Don the Con says “make America great again” he really means “make America white again.” Don the Con is their man because he’s a racist like them and speaks their coded lingo. Trump says he loves “the blacks” and “the blacks” love him, but only a racist would use those words in that context. Everyone knows what Trump really means, except those wearing the blinders of denial.
Evangelical Christians who want to legalize discrimination against LGBTs even though Jesus never said a word about homosexuality, meaning it was obviously not high on his agenda. Evangelicals also want to deny women the right to choose, forcing their religious beliefs on millions of women who don’t share those beliefs. What would evangelicals say and do if someone tried to force Koranic laws upon them? They would have the screaming heebie-jeebies. What would Jesus Christ say about such hypocrisy, one wonders?
A much smaller category is the “user class.” This includes rich donors and their political puppets who use gullible voters to gain and maintain money, influence and/or power. This “user class” includes Trump himself, Jared Kushner, Mitch McConnell, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, et al. It also includes lesser players who rape the environment, pollute our air and water, and generally put their narrow economic issues above the lives, health and mental well-being of our children and grandchildren.
It’s the Users who are bilking the beliefs of the first three categories and the rest of America -- to the tune of $2.8 Trillion in 2018, and close to $50 Trillion since Applied Reaganomics became the mantra of extremist right-wing propagandists.
Want to continue being a sucker? Re-elect the Con Man.
Lol! You're delusional.
Mr Intelligence 🤣
More peaceful black lives matter protests or possibly a new American that hasn't quite grasped the fundamentals of operating an automobile?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.