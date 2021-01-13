WENATCHEE - A hunt for the fugitives who escaped the confines of the Okanogan County Jail is over.
Today's capture occurred one day after the U.S. Marshal caught 53-year-old Christian White of Rock Island and his alleged accomplice, 64-year-old Teresa Lancaster of Cashmere.
At around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 28-year-old Kristofer Wittman was arrested near the Yo Yo Rock boat launch just south of Rock Island.
The arrests of Wittman, White, and Lancaster were all completed without incident. Agencies that worked together to bring these criminals to justice include the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal.
Both Wittman and White, used the jail’s ventilation system to escape Tuesday, January 5.