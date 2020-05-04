MOSES LAKE - Fire investigators are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the Royal City-area fire that killed 10 horses last Saturday, but it’s believed that it was caused by an electrical issue.
The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at 12978 Dodson Road just east of Royal City.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire is listed as "undetermined," but it’s believed that it was caused by overloaded electrical extension cords.
Investigators say the extension cords with power strips had been strung from the home to the barn and were connected to lights as well as appliances inside the barn.
The 4,000-square foot building is a total loss and damage is estimated at $80,000.
The barn was insured.
