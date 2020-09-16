BRIDGEPORT - The Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Board is trying to track down tainted apples Governor Inslee delivered to the town of Bridgeport on September 12.
On that day, the governor brought the apples as a gesture of care for the people who lost their homes to the Pearl Hill Fire; Inslee was surveying the aftermath caused by the fire that day. Inslee’s honey crisp apples were grown at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia, some of which he also gifted to the town of Malden and a retirement home in Omak during his visits to wildfire-stricken towns during the days prior. Officials say the apples have tested positive for apple maggot larvae.
“We are desperately seeking the help of all Bridgeport and Douglas County residents or anyone who may have any information to help us locate the apples that were brought to Bridgeport,” the board stated in a press release.
The apples were reportedly left at the Foursquare Church shortly after 11 a.m., but have not been seen since and have not been able to find a contact with knowledge of their location.
“There is reason to believe that they may have been dumped in a local orchard or transported with other, non-contaminated apples from the area.”
Thurston County is currently an Apple Maggot quarantine area, but Douglas County is not.
Officials say apple maggots are an “incredibly serious pest” and could pose serious problems for orchardists in Douglas County if they are unable to be located; their goal is to find the infected apples and mitigate the effects immediately.
“It is of the utmost importance these apples are safely disposed of immediately.”
If you have any information about the location of the tainted apples, please contact Will Carpenter, Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Board Director: 509.667.6677, Will.Carpenter@co.chelan.wa.us.
(7) comments
Inslee is tainted!
Perhaps he will have to pardon himself for committing this crime? 'Ignorance is no defense of the law, Sir!'
Either that, or he just hates e. WA.
HOAX.
Wonder how he's gonna pin this on climate change or Trump? Stay tuned.....
What a complete Dumbass. Normal people (and our Eastern Washington apple growers) can face very serious fines from breaking the law for the transportation of fruit to and from a quarantined area. That 'gesture' could effectively destroy all of Eastern Washington's apple crop within a few years if they dont find & destroy the tainted apples very quickly.
INSNOKIO !!!! Free apples & crappie bait. 2 for 1 deal.
What a moron. you know nothing will be done about it but it is ironic. Its like if Idaho had a natural disaster and as a gesture he decided to bring them potatos .....
