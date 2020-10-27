SNOQUALMIE PASS - Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies told a memorable story about a man they booked into jail this morning after his incredibly erratic behavior on Snoqualmie Pass early Tuesday.
At about 12:40 a.m., deputies say they responded with Washington State Patrol to a report of a male who struck another vehicle while driving westbound on I-90 near Lake Keechelus.
After striking the vehicle, deputies say the man drove off and was followed by the victim of the hit-and-run collision. As the hit-and-run victim followed him, the suspect turned onto Keechelus Drive, a residential road off Snoqualmie Pass.
The suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch in front of a residence he allegedly forced his way into. After entering the home, he was confronted by the armed homeowner who told him to leave. The suspect fled and stole the vehicle of the original hit-and-run while the victim was on scene reporting the suspect’s location to 9-1-1.
A short time later, the suspect crashed the stolen hit-and-run vehicle into a nearby ditch and fled on foot onto the interstate. Multiple reporting parties reported him running around the lanes of travel. A truck driver reported that the suspect had climbed up on his truck and was demanding to get inside.
The suspect, 44-year-old Spokane resident James Horlacher, was arrested a short time later. He was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and hit-and-run. He is also under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs pending toxicology results.
(1) comment
Shame on that homeowner. A man's house is his castle and he should have shot that guy dead when he forced his way in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.