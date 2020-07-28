SKYKOMISH - The King County Sheriff’s Office believes an 18-year-old woman who ran out of gas on Stevens Pass over the weekend was picked up by the wrong person.
Gia Fuda of Maple Valley was last seen on Friday, July 24. King County Sheriff’s officials say Fuda was traveling in her 2008 Toyota Corolla just west of Stevens Pass when she ran out of gas.
Authorities believe a person who had given Fuda a ride had something to do with her disappearance, but they don’t know who it is.
On July 26, the King County Sheriff’s Office says Fuda’s car was found with her purse in it, but her cell phone was not inside and is not powered on.
Fuda is 5-foot-4 inches tall, weights 165 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Dominic Fuda, Gia’s brother, told the media that he thought his sister had left to go hiking or get coffee the day she disappeared.
According to posts by Gia’s mother on Facebook, Gia just graduated from Tahoma High School. Gia played volleyball and was active in her local church group.
To get a clearer idea of what Gia looked like, you can visit her beauty page on YouTube.
