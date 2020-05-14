MOSES LAKE - Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police are on the water of Moses Lake near Blue Heron Park searching for the body of a man who fell off a boat Thursday morning.
Deputies say the man fell into the lake at about 9:30 a.m. and the man has not resurfaced, according to the sheriff’s office.
“There are enough boats assisting law enforcement boats, including boats with side sonar. No other resources are needed,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
A dive team is en route to the scene to help in the search.
No further information has been released.
