OTHELLO - Washington’s Utilities and Transportation Commission has approved changes to Avista’s Low-Income Rate Assistance Program (LIRAP) to aid customers experiencing income loss due to the coronavirus crisis.
Residential electric and natural gas customers will be able to apply for hardship grants of up to $350 from LIRAP funds. An existing cap of one grant per program per year has been lifted.
Additionally, the low-income verification requirement to qualify for Avista’s LIRAP program has been shortened from three months to one month so that customers experiencing a sudden loss of income can receive aid quickly.
“I commend Avista for proposing these changes,” said UTC Chair Dave Danner. “We know that in these difficult times many families will need help paying their energy bills, and we share the company’s commitment to getting assistance out quickly to those who need it.”
LIRAP funds are administered by local community action agencies. Customers who need to apply for the hardship grant should reach out to the agency in their area. Customers can also call Avista at 800-227-9187 to discuss bill payment options.
In addition, Avista has already voluntarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment.
Spokane-based Avista serves more than 250,000 electric customers and nearly 164,000 natural gas customers in Eastern Washington, serving many customers in Adams County.
