Between May 2020 and June 2020, Washington’s Employment Security Department says the state gained 71,000 non-farm jobs. Statewide, the 15.1% jobless rate in May 2020 tumbled to 9.8% in June 2020. That statewide contract in month-over-month figures reflected locally as well. Here’s how the job markets faired in the following counties:
May 2020 June 2020
Grant County 12.7% 8.3%
Chelan County 14.5% 9.3%
Douglas County 13.4% 8.8%
Adams County 12.1% 6.4%
Kittitas County 14.2% 9.4%
The surge in jobs is likely related to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. The job sectors that saw the most growth include construction, retail trade, and hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.