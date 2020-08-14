jn

Photo: Flickr

Between May 2020 and June 2020, Washington’s Employment Security Department says the state gained 71,000 non-farm jobs. Statewide, the 15.1% jobless rate in May 2020 tumbled to 9.8% in June 2020. That statewide contract in month-over-month figures reflected locally as well. Here’s how the job markets faired in the following counties:

                                           May 2020            June 2020

Grant County                      12.7%                    8.3%

 

Chelan County                     14.5%                    9.3%

Douglas County                   13.4%                    8.8%

Adams County                     12.1%                    6.4%

Kittitas County                     14.2%                    9.4%

The surge in jobs is likely related to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. The job sectors that saw the most growth include construction, retail trade, and hospitality.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.