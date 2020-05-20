OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing a list of new rules and regulations when it comes to target shooting on its land. During the summer of 2017, WDFW formed a target shooting advisory group to determine rules for target shooting in the Wenas Wildlife Area in Kittitas and Yakima counties.
During its strategic planning, the WDFW says it was clear that the entire state needed a comprehensive, statewide target shooting rule for all WDFW owned and managed lands.
The department is now accepting feedback on its proposed rules from the public through June 10. Members of the public can submit their comments via the Target Shooting Rule Survey.
The following PDF is the proposed rules on target shooting on all WDFW-owned and managed lands in Washington state:
