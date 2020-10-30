EPHRATA - Grant County’s Public Utility District says weather and COVID-19 was cause for a significant increase in power usage among most customers this year.
Residential customers’ use of power ascended 7.2% above initial forecasted demand. Grant PUD economist Bob Brill told Grant PUD’s commission on Tuesday that growth of overall residential customers in the county and increased numbers of hours that people are staying in their homes are two of the main reasons for that growth.
A 35.6% increase in power usage was seen amongst irrigators (farmers) in Grant County; Brill cites less rain and higher winds as the reason for the uptick in power.
Demand for power in the commercial and industrial sectors was curtailed by shutdowns and economic slowdowns induced by coronavirus.
(3) comments
covid strikes again [ohmy]
Covid power usage up due to climate fires from green burning activist and peaceful communist non-binary protesters
I like your style, bro.
