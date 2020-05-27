WENATCHEE - Hiking or climbing barefoot may not be the best idea if you’re trying to enjoy the outdoors. A local man learned that the hard way after getting stuck atop a pinnacle just west of Wenatchee near Saddle Rock on Monday.
At about 2:23 in the afternoon, a call came in about a hiker who was stranded on Butte Pinnacle. About a half dozen high-angle rope rescue staff from Chelan County Fire District 1 were summoned to the hiker’s location. Upon reaching the 37-year-old, they learned that he had hiked and climbed barefoot.
The reason as to why the man was barefoot was unknown.
The rescue took about two hours to complete.
The man walked back down the hill on his own accord after repelling down the pinnacle. There were no injuries.
