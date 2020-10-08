MOSES LAKE - Students aspiring to take on a career in agricultural have an additional education option at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
On Wednesday, the college announced its planned expansion of its agricultural program.
Starting winter quarter, the college will add a new agricultural mechanic training certificate and degree.
BBCC says ag program grads are in high demand and local career opportunities are plentiful. The agricultural sector provides the most jobs in Grant County, accounting for 27% of employment positions countywide. The college says agricultural mechanics is an area in the industry that is experiencing growth and demand for skilled workers.
“This particular field continues to see major advancements in technology, and it is becoming difficult to find trained technicians to meet the demand for this industry,” said BBCC Agriculture Mechanics Specialist Brett Iksic.
The college says employees in these positions could potentially make between $49,000 to $65,000 per year.
To learn more about the new Agricultural Mechanic program, contact Brett Iksic at 509-793-2258 or BrettI@bigbend.edu. Winter quarter classes begin Jan. 4.
