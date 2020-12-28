MONITOR - Prior to an autopsy set for Tuesday at around 4 p.m., iFIBER ONE News retrieved more info about the deceased person found lying on rocks next to the Wenatchee River on Sunday. The corpse was found by two people foot walking through the county park in Monitor at around 3:30 p.m.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris in search of more regarding the condition of the body when it was found. Harris told iFIBER ONE News that Tuesday’s autopsy should reveal the cause of death, but a positive identity could take more time.
Harris says the body was not badly decomposed due to the coldness of the water it was submerged in. In addition, Harris says there are no obvious signs of trauma. Harris also says the face is recognizable allowing for greater potential of identification in the future, but none of local deputies or detectives know who the deceased person is off-hand.
Investigators did determine that the body was that of a male.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
