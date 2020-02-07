MOSES LAKE - With the U.S. presidency up for grabs this year, canvassing for various candidates will likely take place throughout north central Washington and beyond. Some of the first presidential picketing events in the Columbia Basin will take place in Ephrata and Moses Lake next weekend.
Chase Essex of Moses Lake is spearheading the community canvases in support of Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. Organized by Essex and other volunteers, the canvassing events will take place outside of the Ephrata Pita Pit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The second of the two occasions will happen during the same time stretch out of the Moses Lake Walgreen’s on Sunday, Feb. 16.
iFIBER ONE News asked Essex if he had any concerns about any confrontations during canvassing.
"We know that it’s a deep red area of the state. And several of us have done this before in 2016. We are not expecting locals to welcome us with open arms, completely. But there are some locals who do support Senator Sanders and we want them to know that they are not alone," Essex said.
Information about the Bernie Sanders advocacy session on mobilze.us states that picketers will be on hand to discuss the election, discuss political issues and tell stories. Bernie Sanders supporters will display signs asking motorists to “honk and wave.”
Sanders ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 but lost to Hilary Clinton in the primary.
(2) comments
Communism is coming for the USA from our nation's lazy youth!
Lol! Good luck!
