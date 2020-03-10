f

Bernie Sanders 

Washington’s presidential primary consistently showed Bernie Sanders leading the polls in some counties across the state and former Vice President Joe Biden leading in others. However, Sanders was atop Biden in Grant, Chelan, Adams, and Okanogan counties. Biden and Sanders far outpaced others Democratic candidates.

Here’s how local counties voted between the two leading candidates:

Grant              Voter Turnout: 32.21%

 

Sanders 30.88%

Biden    23.26%

Chelan             Voter Turnout: 32.98%

 

Sanders 29.85%

Biden     25.33%

Douglas           Voter Turnout: 27.24%

 

Sanders 29.38%

Biden     33.97%

Adams              Voter Turnout: 27.24%

 

Sanders 31.56%

Biden     23.95%

Okanogan        Voter Turnout: 38.06%

 

Sanders 34.37%

Biden     29.41%

Statewide, early results show each candidate with about 33% of the vote. Republican President Donald Trump achieved more than the ‘lion’s share’ of votes running against write-in candidates only.

