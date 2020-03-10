Washington’s presidential primary consistently showed Bernie Sanders leading the polls in some counties across the state and former Vice President Joe Biden leading in others. However, Sanders was atop Biden in Grant, Chelan, Adams, and Okanogan counties. Biden and Sanders far outpaced others Democratic candidates.
Here’s how local counties voted between the two leading candidates:
Grant Voter Turnout: 32.21%
Sanders 30.88%
Biden 23.26%
Chelan Voter Turnout: 32.98%
Sanders 29.85%
Biden 25.33%
Douglas Voter Turnout: 27.24%
Sanders 29.38%
Biden 33.97%
Adams Voter Turnout: 27.24%
Sanders 31.56%
Biden 23.95%
Okanogan Voter Turnout: 38.06%
Sanders 34.37%
Biden 29.41%
Statewide, early results show each candidate with about 33% of the vote. Republican President Donald Trump achieved more than the ‘lion’s share’ of votes running against write-in candidates only.
