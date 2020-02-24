MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake High School student returned to his school as a champion on Monday after bringing home a state wrestling title.
Jonathan Tanguma won the WIAA 4A 113-pound weight class on Saturday in a 7-5 decision over a wrestler representing Davis High School out of Yakima.
Tanguma helped lead the Moses Lake wrestling squad to a 7-1 overall record with a 5-1 record in league play during the 2019-2020 wrestling season. Moses Lake came in second to Sunnyside in the Big 9 followed by Wenatchee and Eastmont.
Tanguma’s state title win is the school’s first since Hunter Cruz’s state championship victories in 2018 and 2017.
The following list of wrestlers won the following state titles:
Mac Laird of Ephrata, WIAA 2A Boys Wrestling 195 lb.
Isiah Perez of Othello, WIAA 2A Boys Wrestling 285 lb.
Emily Mendez of Othello, WIAA Girls Wrestling 110 lb.
Hunter Reinhart of Cascade (Leavenworth), WIAA 1A Boys Wrestling 285 lb.
