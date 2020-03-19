If you think a roll of toilet paper is oddly expensive these days, you’re not alone. A local champion of fair trade, the Better Business Bureau is aware that some stores are exploiting the coronavirus crisis.
BBB says it has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging for critical items such as: bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks, and food supplies as “social distancing” restrictions take effect in Washington state. If you think someone is price gouging, the BBB asks that you report it at BBB.org/AdTruth.
BBB says it will follow up with companies that have inflated prices in the wake of the pandemic and will work with attorneys general and other agencies to address egregious cases. The legal definition of price gouging varies by jurisdiction. The BBB says raising prices to an unreasonable extent beyond a business’s own increased costs is a violation of its Standards of Trust, which encourages businesses to build trust through honesty, transparency, and integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.