BEVERLY - All evacuations have been lowered to Level 1 for the Beverly Burke Fire burning in south Grant County.
The blaze has burned about 2,000 acres since sparking Monday afternoon near the town of Beverly. Deputies say the blaze is under control and about 35 firefighters remain on scene. The fire is listed at 30 percent contained but is not an active threat to structures as it was on Monday.
“Winds have tremendously calmed, allowing firefighters to greatly slow the fire’s advance,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The fire is burning on federal Bureau of Land Management property and some private lands.
Remaining level 1 evacuations include Beverly Burke Road and the communities of Beverly, Schwana and Wanapum Village.
Beverly Burke Road, between state Route 26 and state Route 243, will remain closed through Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.