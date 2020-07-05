SOAP LAKE - A bicyclist died after being struck by a motorcycle while attempting to cross state Route 17 about 11 miles north of Soap Lake.
Stanley C. Porterfield, a 75-year-old Coulee City man, was riding his bike on the southbound shoulder of SR 17 Sunday morning. He reportedly began to cross SR 17, at Moore Road, when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda motorcycle, ridden by 55-year-old Phoenix, Ariz. resident Andrew Reeves, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Porterfield was flown by LifeFlight to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he later died.
Reeves was injured and taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
State troopers say inattention by Porterfield caused the wreck.
Good friend, great neighbor, will be sorely missed. He road that hiway to the State Park and beyond 100 times or more. He had a attitude of not riding on holidays because of all the traffic and tourists. This time he pushed it and lost. Miss you Stan buddy never will be the SAME.
