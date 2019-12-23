MOSES LAKE - The Big Bend Community College Associated Student Body (ASB) has donated 100 emergency hygiene support kits to New Hope Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services.
Each kit contains deodorant, body soap, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, hair ties, hair brush, socks, lotion and a washcloth.
This is the third year Big Bend ASB officers have supported New Hope with a donation of hygiene kits.
“I think it is an incredible experience to be able to help New Hope,” stated ASB programming director Anna Yarbro. “It is an incredible resource that is available to the families in Grant County. I am so glad ASB was able to contribute to the cause.”
ASB officers got the chance to meet with New Hope staff when delivering the kits, learning more about the work New Hope does in the community.
“The staff at the New Hope facility were the most passionate people I’ve met, who work hard to provide a safe space for families that are in need,” stated ASB Vice President Jocelyn Lopez. “During our tour of the facility, I witnessed the care and dedication they took to provide a comfortable environment for the families and visitors.”
ASB officers include Madison Shrope, president; Jocelyn Lopez, vice president; Miguel Preciado, secretary; Kelsey Sorenson, public relations officer; and Anna Yarbro, programming director.
“I am proud of our students, and of their willingness to help others in their community,” stated Kim Jackson, Big Bend director of Student Programs. “Our ASB officers set intentional service-oriented goals early in the year to give back through community projects and we are working to meet those goals. Helping New Hope has been an ongoing project over the years that not only impacts the community, but has created a greater connection with our ASB leaders. These student leaders have been a great group to work with, in serving both our campus and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.