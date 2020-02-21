MOSES LAKE - Big Bend baseball and softball seasons get underway on Saturday, with both teams set to host games in Moses Lake.
Vikings baseball kicks off its 2020 season with back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday against Spokane. The first game of both doubleheaders begins at 11:30 a.m. on the Big Bend campus.
The Vikings are coming off a 17-11 season, making a second straight appearance in the NWAC playoffs under third-year head coach Jameson Lange.
Big Bend softball opens its season with a doubleheader against Olympic College on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Larson Playfield.
Big Bend finished the 2019 season with a 25-7 record and a spot in the NWAC Softball Championship tournament.
