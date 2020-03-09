MOSES LAKE - Per the approval of the administration, iFIBER ONE News acquired an internal email notifying students and staff of an employee who has been in quarantine for possible exposure for coronavirus. Big Bend administrators learned Sunday evening that the Grant County Health District (GCHD) asked an employee of the college to self-quarantine for 14 days after possibly being exposed to the virus in late February.
GCHD says the employee appears to be asymptomatic. The school says the preventative steps are being taken out of an “abundance of caution,” to protect the Big Bend Campus Community. School staff say they were told by GCHD that the employee is not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms and therefore does not qualify for coronavirus testing at this time per federal and state guidelines.
BBCC released the following statement in an email to students and staff:
“The college is committed to 100-percent transparency concerning COVID-19 and our campus community, and we will continue to communicate updates as timely as possible. A big “thank you” to members of the Big Bend custodial staff who jumped into action quickly this morning disinfecting and sanitizing the limited area where the employee had contact.”
The school says it will update the entire college as the “local situation evolves.”
