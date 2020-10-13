MOSES LAKE - 60 local families were fed thanks to a massive distribution of donated food by Big Bend Community College. The Viking Food Pantry is solely responsible for the delivery of food, but it’s local businesses, organizations, and community members who are donating food to the pantry.
The giveaway was a gesture to promote available resources to students on campus. Staff spent the first week of fall quarter engaging students who were picking up items at the bookstore or library as well as workforce education students on campus. The food pantry donated items in the form of boxes full of non-perishable food items.
“We held the distribution because we wanted to ensure students knew about the Viking Food Pantry, help with food insecurity, eliminate or reduce the stigma attached and also assist with lost or confused students on their first couple days of school,” said BBCC Career Services Coordinator Jody Bortz.
The food pantry is still an available resource for students. Current manned drop-in hours for Fall Quarter are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Students can also make arrangements with food pantry staff for appointments outside manned hours by calling 509-793-2069 or 509-793-2081 during the college’s regular business hours or by emailing vikingfoodpantry@bigbend.edu, carmenr@bigbend.edu or jodyb@bigbend.edu.
The Viking Food Pantry is located in the 1500 building, in room 1501.
