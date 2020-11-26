MOSES LAKE - Hundreds of people are giving thanks today due to the generous gesture by faculty, staff, and community members who care about disadvantaged students at Big Bend Community College (BBCC) in Moses Lake.
Officials with BBCC say $6,170 was raised for the Viking Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving meal effort. As a result, over 450 people in need which included students and their families will enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal this holiday; nearly 100 families were impacted.
“Thank you. My parents say thank you, too, because they are not working right now, and we can now have a turkey dinner,” one student wrote in a statement to Big Bend Community College.
Thanksgiving meal packages included ample amounts of turkeys, canned goods, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, and more.
BBCC’s Viking Food Pantry serves as a clearinghouse for students, faculty and staff in need of essential supplies. The pantry is stocked with toiletries, freezer foods, produce and non-perishable items year-round.
The Viking Food Pantry is located in the 1500 building, in room 1501. The pantry is always accepting food, both perishable and non-perishable, and money donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.