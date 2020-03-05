MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College’s esteemed nursing program is getting high marks from a study done by registerednursing.org. The report ranks BBCC’s nursing program as No. 1 out of 35 schools that offer the similar programs in Washington state. The analysis probed into the nursing license exam test pass rates, tuition costs, program length, further educational pathways and partnerships as well as geo coverage.
The following is an excerpt taken from the study to describe BBCC’s nursing program:
“Moses Lake's Big Bend Community College tops the list of exemplary nursing programs in Washington with its ADN program. BBCC admits students in the fall quarter, and students can complete their coursework in just 2 years. With high first-time NCLEX-RN pass rates, prospective students can rest assured that BBCC's comprehensive nursing curriculum will leave them poised for success.”
Wenatchee Valley College’s nursing program was ranked at 10.
