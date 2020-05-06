MOSES LAKE - Affected by COVID-19 or not, emergency relief money is now available to students who need financial help at Big Bend Community College.
Like Wenatchee Valley Community College, federal CARES Act funding in the form of individual grants for enrolled students experiencing coronavirus-induced financial hardship can be applied for online.
The college did not disclose an amount of federal funds it received and did not state how much funding would be available to each student.
Grant money through the Big Bend Community College Foundation is also available to students who need fiscal assistance, but is not related to COVID-19.
To apply for the BBCC Financial Hardship Application, click here.
