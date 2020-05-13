MOSES LAKE - Officials at Big Bend Community College are asking staff to be vigilant in safeguarding their personal information after receiving a litany of phony unemployment claims.
Kim Garza, Vice President of Human Resources at BBCC, stated in an email that imposters posing as school employees are sending in the claims. Garza says the college received six false unemployment claims last week, dealt with nine fraudulent claims that came in on Monday, and got another seven on Tuesday of this week.
Garza stated that all affected employees have been notified of the false claim.
However, the issue isn’t limited to community colleges. According to Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr, the Moses Lake School District has received a few fake claims and the City of Moses Lake has received around 10.
Those who have been the victim of a false claim are encouraged to contact human resources and the state's employment security department.
