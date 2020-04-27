MOSES LAKE - On Monday, Big Bend Community College announced that it will offer online-only classes in fall 2020. The institution informed its students and staff of the decision via email on Monday. The college believes that the state will continue to require social distancing practices at that time.
“Despite this uncertainty, we must prepare for fall quarter promptly. After consultation among our vice presidents, deans, and faculty leaders, and considering their recommendations, I have decided that Big Bend will conduct Fall Quarter classes online,” BBCC President Terry Leas stated in an email to students and staff on Monday.
Leas says he anticipates that the school will be able to conduct face-to-face instruction for required lab/shop/clinical activities while adhering to social distancing practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.